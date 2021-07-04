Wimbledon | Medvedev claws back from two-set deficit to beat Cilic

LONDON

04 July 2021 23:19 IST

The second seed calmly wrestled back control to neutralise his opponent's game

Second seed Daniil Medvedev overturned a two-set deficit for the first time in his career to grind down former runner-up Marin Cilic in a bruising third-round clash at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Russian looked flat in the opening two sets as Cilic used his powerful serve and forehand to great effect, but Medvedev calmly wrestled back control to neutralise his opponent's game and claim a 6-7(3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Medvedev will now face Poland's 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Advertising

Advertising

Top seed Ash Barty beat Czech Katerina Siniakova on Saturday having fended off an opponent who would have fancied her chances after dropping serve just once in the last two rounds and with six career wins against top-10 opponents.

The World No. 1 prevailed 6-3, 7-5 on Centre Court to reach the last 16 after Siniakova posed a resolute challenge while failing to find answers to the Australian's immaculate sliced returns and spin.

“Certainly wasn't going smoothly. I think it was a hell of a match right from the first point," Barty said in her on-court interview.

Next up for Barty will be 14th seed Barbora Krejcikova.

Bopanna-Sania advance

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza beat Britain’s Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the mixed doubles event.

The Indian pair hit 11 winners to two by their opponents and made only five unforced errors to seven before Bopanna finished the contest with an exquisite lob on the second match point.

However, Divij Sharan and Britain’s Samantha Murray Sharan lost to 10th seeds Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Croatia’s Darija Jurak.