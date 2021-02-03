Vishnu looking to end extended off-season

Vishnu Vardhan.

Feels that Sumit can do well in Melbourne as the high bounce will suit him

The tennis world is buzzing with activity, with the fans excited about the Australian Open starting next Monday.

However, Olympian Vishnu Vardhan is having ‘an extended off-season’, albeit training very hard on the court and in the gym, as he has been unable to find suitable events to get back into the circuit.

“I was planning to compete in a Challenger in South Africa, but the main person in Mumbai fell ill and shut the consulate,” said Vishnu, from his home in Hyderabad.

Of course, Vishnu is excited about the tournaments to be held at home, which will serve as good preparation before he steps out for bigger events. “I haven’t played a match for nearly a year,” said Vishnu, stressing the need to get match sharp.

Till he gets back on the circuit, Vishnu is looking forward to watching the Indian players and the stars in Melbourne on television.

Vishnu has high hopes on Sumit Nagal, with whom he had a tough ‘physical fight’ on the tennis court when they last played against each other a few years ago.

“Sumit has done extraordinary well at the US Open. At the French Open, he had a tricky opponent. He can do well in Melbourne, as the high bounce would suit his forehand. The heat will be an advantage, as Sumit often reduces a tennis match into a physical battle,” said Vishnu.

Equally delighted about his erstwhile partner Divij Sharan consolidating his position in the Grand Slams with regular appearances, Vishnu said that Divij had really worked very hard over the years to strengthen his game, and compete very well irrespective of the many partners.

“That is one thing I want to learn from Divij. I play with one or two partners.

“He has focused on his game and done well despite not having a regular partner. He can do so much better with a good partner,” said Vishnu.

Even though he has great respect for Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Vishnu picked Dominic Thiem as “hard to beat”. He was quick to pick Serena Williams among women, but equally quick to say that the women’s event had become very unpredictable with so many good players.

