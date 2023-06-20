Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No. 697, pulls off an upset at Birmingham Classic

June 20, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - Birmingham

At age 43 and ranked No. 697, Venus Williams isn't done quite yet — especially on her favoured surface of grass. Williams upset 48th-ranked Camile Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) after more than three hours at the Birmingham Classic on June 19 for her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion and five-time winner of the Wimbledon singles, was out for six months because of a hamstring injury sustained in Auckland in the first week of the year. On her return last week, she lost to 17-year-old Celine Naef in the first round of the Libema Open in the Netherlands.

Alos Read | Venus Williams loses to Swiss teen on return to competition

Williams said that it was “touch and go” against Giorgi. “There were so many moments where I thought, This match is over, then she would hit a shot from out of nowhere,” Williams said. “She pushed me to be better than what I thought I could be, and it’s great for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"I haven't played a lot of matches, and it's great to come through,” Williams added.

There were also wins for third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine and Bernarda Pera of the United States in the Wimbledon warmup event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT