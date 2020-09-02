Tennis02 September 2020 00:47 IST
US Open tennis | Sumit Nagal wins first round, will face Thiem next
Updated: 02 September 2020 01:08 IST
Sumit Nagal became the first Indian man to win a match at the champoinship, in seven years.
India's Sumit Nagal defeated US' Bradley Klahn, on Monday, to enter the second round of the US Open tennis championship.
Sumit Nagal won the match in four sets 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Results
Men's singles: First round
Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2
Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Bradley Klahn (USA) 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
Dominic Thiem (AUT x2) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 0-0 abandon
