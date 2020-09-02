US Open tennis | Sumit Nagal wins first round, will face Thiem next

Sumit Nagal is the first Indian man to win a match at the US Open tennis championship in 7 years. Sumit Nagal defeated Klahn. Twitter/@usopen

02 September 2020 00:47 IST

Sumit Nagal became the first Indian man to win a match at the champoinship, in seven years.