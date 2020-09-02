Tennis

US Open tennis | Sumit Nagal wins first round, will face Thiem next

Sumit Nagal is the first Indian man to win a match at the US Open tennis championship in 7 years. Sumit Nagal defeated Klahn. Twitter/@usopen
The Hindu Net Desk 02 September 2020 00:47 IST
Updated: 02 September 2020 01:08 IST

Sumit Nagal became the first Indian man to win a match at the champoinship, in seven years.

India's Sumit Nagal defeated US' Bradley Klahn, on Monday, to enter the second round of the US Open tennis championship.

With this win, Sumit Nagal became the first Indian man to win a match at the champoinship, in seven years.

 

Advertising
Advertising

Sumit Nagal won the match in four sets 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Results

Men's singles: First round

Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2

Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Bradley Klahn (USA) 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Dominic Thiem (AUT x2) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 0-0 abandon

Comments
More In Sport Tennis
US Open
tennis
Read more...