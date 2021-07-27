TennisTOKYO 27 July 2021 10:40 IST
Comments
Tokyo Olympics | Naomi Osaka knocked out of tennis singles third round
Updated: 27 July 2021 10:49 IST
The second-ranked Osaka struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.
The host country’s superstar Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.
The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.
The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.
Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different on Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside.
Read more...