Niki Poonacha and Divij Sharan win Challenger doubles title

October 08, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Poonacha and Divij with the trophy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fourth seeds Niki Poonacha and Divij Sharan defeated the third-seeded Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and John-Patrick Smith 6-4, 3-6, [10-7] in the doubles final of the €118,000 Challenger tennis tournament at Alicante, Spain, on Saturday.

The champion team won 100 ATP points and €6,845. The runner-up team pocketed 60 points and €4,050.

It was the second Challenger doubles title this season for the 28-year-old Poonacha and the first Challenger title of the season and 43rd doubles title of his professional career for the 38-year-old Divij, who has won many Challenger titles and a few Tour events as well.

The results:

Doubles (final): Niki Poonacha & Divij Sharan bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) 6-4, 3-6, [10-7].

