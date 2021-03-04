Sidharth to meet Myneni in last eight

Lucknow

04 March 2021 21:57 IST

Former national champion Sidharth Vishwakarma defeated seventh seed Manish Sureshkumar 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal duel against top seed Saketh Myneni in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament on Thursday.

Second seed Sidharth Rawat was the only other Indian player to make the quarterfinals as he beat compatriot and another former National champion Dalwinder Singh 7-6(3), 7-5.

In doubles, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni made the semifinals and will play S.D. Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha.

The results:

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Saketh Myneni bt S.D. Prajwal Dev 6-2, 6-4; Sidharth Vishwakarma bt Manish Sureshkumar 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-0; Aidan Mchugh (GBr) bt Filip Bergevi (Swe) 6-4, 6-1; Oliver Crawford (US) bt Suraj Prabodh 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Zane Khan (US) bt Luca Castelnuovo (Sui) 6-3, 7-6(1); Jonathan Mridha (Swe) bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-1, 6-3; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Lakshit Sood 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-2; Sidharth Rawat bt Dalwinder Singh 7-6(3), 7-5.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Filip Bergevi & Jonathan Mridha (Swe) bt Marco Brugnerotto & Davide Pozzi (Ita) 6-4, 6-4; Kaza Vinayak Sharma & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Sidharth Rawat & Manish Sureshkumar 7-6(5), 6-2.

Prajwal & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Niki Poonacha 6-3, 6-4; Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Jonathan Binding & Henry Patten (GBr) 6-4, 6-3.