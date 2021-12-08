Serena withdraws from Australian Open

Melbourne

Men’s World No.1 Novak Djokovic was named among the entries for the Australian Open on Wednesday, following intense speculation about his vaccination status, but women’s great Serena Williams was missing.

The Serbian had cast doubt on whether he would defend his Melbourne title next month, refusing to reveal whether he was inoculated against coronavirus, a requirement to play.

Serena had been expected to play, but she is not fully fit.

The seven-time Melbourne champion said she had withdrawn following advice from her medical team.

Otherwise, all of the women’s top 20 were confirmed as playing, headlined by World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and Japanese star Naomi Osaka.

In the men’s draw, Spain’s Rafael Nadal will challenge Djokovic to be the first man in history to win 21 Grand Slam titles. Swiss legend Roger Federer, who also has 20 Slam crowns, had already announced he would miss the event as he recovers from injury.