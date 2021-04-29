Riya loses in singles, advances in doubles

OEIRAS (PORTUGAL)

29 April 2021 04:17 IST

Riya Bhatia and Brazilian Gabriela Ce reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Tessah Andrianjafitrimo of France and Chihiro Muramatsu of Japan in the $25,000 ITF women’s tournament. Riya, however, lost the singles first round to Italian qualifier Martina Spigarelli 6-2, 6-1.

The results:

$25,000 ITF women, Oeiras, Portugal

Singles (first round): Martina Spigarelli (Ita) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Gabriela Ce (Bra) & Riya Bhatia bt Tessah

Andrianjafitrimo (Fra) & Chihiro Muramatsu (Jpn) 6-3, 6-1.