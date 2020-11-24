Ramkumar wins Florida UTR event

Rewarding success: Ramkumar getting his prize from former Grand Slam doubles champion Emilio Sanchez Vicario.

Florida

24 November 2020 22:34 IST

Ramkumar Ramanathan outplayed 19-year-old Blu Baker of Britain, ranked 79 in juniors last year, 6-0, 6-2 in the final of the UTR Pro tennis tournament at the Sanchez Casal Academy here.

Meanwhile in Melbourne, Y. Pranjala lost 6-2, 6-4 by Storm Sanders in the final of the UTR Pro tennis tournament on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Pranjala topped her group, winning two matches in the league including a win over former top-20 player Daria Gavrilova.

Being in Australia right from the start of lockdown has been a blessing for Pranjala as she has been able to work on her fitness and game with the best possible support.

After winding up the professional tour with the Challenger in Orlando last week, Ramkumar has been training in Florida, preparing for the season ahead.

The results: UTR Pro tennis: At Florida: Final: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Blu Baker 6-0, 6-2; Semifinals: Ramkumar bt Janmagnus Johnson (USA) 6-0, 6-1; Quarterfinals: Ramkumar bt Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (Par) 6-2, 6-3; Pre-quarterfinals: Ramkumar bt Fnu Nidunjianzan (Chn) 6-2, 6-2; Second round: Ramkumar bt Justin Braverman (USA) 6-1, 6-0 First round: Ramkumar bt Santiago Arredondo (Mex) 6-2, 6-2.

At Melbourne: Final: Storm Sanders (Aus) bt Y. Pranjala 6-2, 6-4.