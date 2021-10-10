Raducanu heads back to the drawing board

Down, but not out: Teen sensation Emma Raducanu says she is disappointed but not discouraged by the recent defeat.

INDIAN WELLS (USA)

10 October 2021 03:00 IST

U.S. Open champion says she will learn a lot from the recent loss

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said she was disappointed but not discouraged after crashing out of Indian Wells on Friday in her first match since stunning the tennis world at Flushing Meadows last month.

After dropping the first set, the 18-year-old squandered a 4-2 lead against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second before eventually falling 6-2, 6-4.

The British sensation said the difference in experience between the players was the deciding factor in her inability to force a deciding set.

Raducanu, who parted ways with coach and former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson after her triumph in New York, said she will hold her head high and try to learn as much as she can from the loss.

“There’s going to be disappointment after any loss,” she said. “I didn’t go in there putting any pressure on myself because in my mind, I’m so inexperienced that I’m just taking it all in.

“You’re going to have highs and you’re always going to have lows where you’re disappointed with how you performed.

More tournaments

Prior to the tournament, Raducanu had said she planned on competing at a number of tournaments this year including the WTA 250 event in Linz, Austria next month, with hopes of making the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

For now, she said she is content to return home to England and re-group.

“We’ll see what happens when I get back,” she said. “I’ll probably discuss with a few people on my team and see what’s right for me, what the next decision is going to be. We’ll see what happens.”