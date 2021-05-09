Osaka conflicted over holding the Olympics

ROME

Japanese tennis star says, as an athlete, she would like the Games to happen

Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I’m an athlete and that’s sort of what I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” said the Japanese World No. 2.

“But I think that there’s so much important stuff going on, and especially the past year,” Osaka added. “I think a lot of unexpected things have happened and if it’s putting people at risk, and if it’s making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now.”

The Tokyo Olympics were already postponed from 2020 and opposition seems to rising in Japan about holding the games this year.

“At the end of the day I’m just an athlete and there’s a whole pandemic going on,” Osaka said.

Vaccination issue

The IOC has repeatedly said the Olympics were being organised as if the vaccines were not available, but has pushed hard to get athletes vaccinated.

“I feel like whatever makes everyone more comfortable and more safe. There’s going to be a lot of people entering the country, so they definitely have to make the right decisions on that,” Osaka said.

“I’ve gotten vaccinated. At the end of the day you can’t force anyone to be vaccinated.

But then Osaka added: “If you’re going into the Olympics and whatever, make the host country happy.”