ADVERTISEMENT

National Tennis | Karan gets past Vishnu in quarters

October 05, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kamesh Srinivasan

Karan made the semifinals in the National tennis championship in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Karan Rastogi served and stroked with robust energy to outwit former champion Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s quarterfinals of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

Vishnu also played a vibrant game, but Karan was able to keep his composure and played better to set up a semifinal against defending champion Manish Sureshkumar.

Ishaque Eqbal recovered from being down 2-5 in the first set tie-break to beat Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 7-6(5), 7-6(2). He will play another former champion Siddharth Vishwakarma who quelled the challenge from V.M. Ranjeet in straight sets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the women’s section, Vaishnavi Adkar and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty caught the eye with their vibrant games. They will play each other in the semifinals. The other semifinal will be between defending champion Vaidehi Chaudhari and Sandeepti Singh Rao.

In the junior girls’ section, Suhitha Maruri recovered from being down 3-5 in the decider. She saved a match point before beating Asmi Adkar 6-2, 5-7, 7-5. Harithashree Venkatesh played smart to get past top seed Sonal Patil in three sets.

The results (quarterfinals):

Men: Ishaque Eqbal bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 7-6(5), 7-6(2); Siddharth Vishwakarma bt V.M. Ranjeet 6-4, 6-1; Manish Sureshkumar bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-2, 6-1; Karan Singh bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-4.

Women: Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Lakshmi Prabha 6-2, 6-3; Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Akanksha Nitture 7-5, 4-6, 6-2; Vaishnavi Adkar bt Sejal Bhutada 6-2, 6-1; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Sai Samhitha 6-0, 6-1.

Under-18 boys: Arjun Rathi bt Suresh Keerthivassan 1-6, 7-5, 6-1; Rushil Khosla bt Kashit Nagrale 6-2, 6-2; Samarth Sahita bt Shanker Heisnam 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Cahir Warik bt Manish Yadav 6-2, 6-0.

Under-18 girls: Harithashree Venkatesh bt Sonal Patil 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Maaya Rajeshwaran 6-2, 6-3; Diya Ramesh bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-1, 6-2; Suhitha Maruri bt Asmi Adkar 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US