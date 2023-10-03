ADVERTISEMENT

National Tennis Championship | Vishnu Vardhan pulls past Adil Kalyanpur

October 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Another former champion, Siddharth Vishwakarma, played a delightful all-court game to silence the power game of Rishi Reddy

Kamesh Srinivasan

Winning mentality: Vishnu asserted his strong game and admirable fitness to walk away with a victory against Adil. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Former champion Vishnu Vardhan battled for three hours and 25 minutes and converted his fifth match point to stop the resurgent Adil Kalyanpur 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-5 in the men’s first round of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

In a high-quality contest, Vishnu asserted his strong game and admirable fitness to walk away with the victory.

Another former champion, the wiry left-hander Siddharth Vishwakarma, played a delightful all-court game, whipping his serves and strokes with a relish to silence the power game of Rishi Reddy.

Top seed S.D. Prajwal Dev withdrew following a groin muscle pull during training, and lucky-loser Sai Karteek Reddy capitalised on the chance to get past qualifier Faisal Qamar in straight sets.

The results (first round):

Men: Sai Karteek Reddy bt Faisal Qamar 7-5, 7-5; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Ajay Malik 6-0, 6-2; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Rishi Reddy 6-3, 6-2; Suraj Prabodh bt Neeraj Yashpaul 6-3, 6-0; V.M. Ranjeet bt Yash Chaurasia 6-0, 6-3; Sheikh Md. Iftikhar bt Dheeraj Srinivasan 6-3, 7-5; Vishnu Vardhan bt Adil Kalyanpur 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-5; Kabir Hans bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-4, 6-4.

Women: Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Saily Thakkar 6-2, 6-0; Sai Janvi bt Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-1, 2-6, 6-1; Kashish Bhatia bt Pooja Ingale 6-3, 6-4; Avishka Gupta bt Ishwari Matere 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Riya Sachdeva bt Shruti Gupta 6-2, 6-3; Sai Samhitha bt Kavya Khirwar 6-1, 1-6, 6-3; Vanshika Choudhary bt HImaanshika Singh 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-0 (retired).

