National Games | Karnataka wins men’s tennis doubles, Maharashtra bags women’s gold

Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur won the men’s tennis doubles final; Maharashtra’s Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar prevailed in the women’s final

Y. B. Sarangi AHMEDABAD
October 05, 2022 11:17 IST

S. D. Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur of Karnataka greet Dhruv Hirapa and Madhwin Kamath of Gujarat after the tennis doubles final at 2022 National Games in Ahmedabad | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur defeated Gujarat’s Dhruv Hirpara and Madhwin Kamat 6-3, 6-4 in the final to emerge as the men’s doubles champions at the tennis arena of the National Games here on Tuesday.

Dev and Kalyanpur broke Hirpara and Kamat in the ninth game. The Gujarat pair saved a match point in the 10 th, but the Karnataka duo clinched the match on the next point.

In the women’s doubles final, Maharashtra’s Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar beat Karnataka’s Sharmada Balu and Soha Sadiq 6-4, 6-4 to take the title.

Zeel Desai beat Rutuja Bhosale 6-0 as the latter retired due to cramps in the women’s singles semifinals. She will meet Sharmada, who got past Yubrani Banerjee of West Bengal 6-0, 6-3 in the semis, in the summit clash.

Maharashtra’s Arjun Kadhe pipped Prajwal Dev 7-5, 7-5 in the men’s singles semifinals. He will take on Tamil Nadu’s Suresh Kumar, who recorded a hard-fought 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Karnataka’s G. Manish in the last-four, in the final.

