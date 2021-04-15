Monte Carlo Masters | Djokovic stunned in third round

Dan Evans.

Monte Carlo

15 April 2021 23:08 IST

Dan Evans hands the World No. 1 his first loss of the year

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters in the last-16 on Thursday following a shock 6-4, 7-5 defeat by Britain’s Dan Evans.

Djokovic, the Monte Carlo champion in 2013 and 2015, was broken five times by the 33rd-ranked Evans and suffered his first loss of the year, having won the Australian Open for the ninth time in February.

Evans, who dumped out this month’s Miami Open winner Hubert Hurkacz in the previous round, will play 11th seed David Goffin for a place in the semifinals.

Goffin beat US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(7) earlier in the day.

An out-of-sorts Djokovic produced an uncharacteristic 45 unforced errors against Evans, who hadn’t won a tour-level match on clay since April 2017 before this week.

“To be honest this has been one of the worst matches from my side I can recall in the last few years,” said Djokovic.

“I felt awful on the court overall. Nothing worked. Just one of those days.

“I can’t take any positives away from this match. It definitely leaves a bitter feeling exiting the court this way.”

The results: Third round: Dan Evans bt Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5; David Goffin bt Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(7); Stefanos Tsitsipas bt Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina bt Lucas Pouille 6-2, 7-6(2); Rafael Nadal bt Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1; Fabio Fognini bt Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6(1).