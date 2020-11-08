Medvedev beats Raonic, enters summit clash

Closer to glory: Daniil Medvedev put it past Milos Raonic in straight sets to enter the final.

PARIS

08 November 2020 02:38 IST

Schwartzman seals Tour Finals spot

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4, 7-6(4) victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.

Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy arena, where the tournament is being played without spectators.

Nadal stays on course

Earlier on Friday, top seed Rafael Nadal stayed on track for a maiden crown here by beating fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, a result that gave Argentine Diego Schwartzman the last spot at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals.

Advertising

Advertising

The 20-time Grand Slam champion recovered from a wobbly start and revved up the engine near the end of the second set to clinch victory and progress to a clash with German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who beat Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 7-6(1).

Carreno Busta needed to lift the trophy at Bercy, and at next week’s Sofia Open, to deny Schwartzman a spot in the ATP Finals at the O2 in London after the Argentine was earlier thrashed 6-3, 6-1 by Medvedev.

The results: Semifinal: Daniil Medvedev bt Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6(4). Quarterfinals: Rafael Nadal bt Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1; Alexander Zverev bt Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 7-6(1); Medvedev bt Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-1; Raonic bt Ugo Humbert 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7).