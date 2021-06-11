TennisParis 11 June 2021 00:31 IST
Krejcikova saves match point to set up French Open final with Pavlyuchenkova
Updated: 11 June 2021 00:31 IST
Barbora Krejcikova will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the French Open final after the Czech world number 33 saved a match point to defeat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 on Thursday.
Krejcikova, 25, is the fourth unseeded women’s finalist in five years at Roland Garros. She won the French Open doubles title in 2018 but her best previous result in singles was a run to the fourth round here last year.
It will be the sixth successive French Open to crown a first-time women’s major champion.
