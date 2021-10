ITF women’s tennis: Prarthana in doubles semifinals

Poitiers (France)

28 October 2021 22:16 IST

India’s Prarthana Thombare and Lara Sailden of Belgium defeated Flavie Brugnone and Lucie Wargnier of France 6-4, 3-6, [10-7] to reach the doubles semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here.

In the same tournament, qualifier Karman Kaur Thandi lost 7-5, 7-5 to Estelle Cascino in the first round.

In the ITF women’s event in Tunisia, qualifier Jennifer Luikham downed fifth seed Chiara Catini of Italy 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round, but was outplayed in the pre-quarterfinals by Lucija Ciric Bagaric of Croatia.

The results: $15,000 ITF Monastir: Men: Pre-quarterfinals: Simon Beaupain (Bel) bt Sidharth Rawat 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Women: Pre-quarterfinals: Lucija Ciric Bagaric (Cro) bt Jennifer Luikham 6-0, 6-3; First round: Jennifer Luikham bt Chiara Catini (Ita) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1; Natalia Orlova (Rus) bt Bhuvana Kalva 6-3, 6-4; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jennifer Ruggeri & Arianna Zucchini (Ita) bt Selya Rakki (Fra) & Jennifer Luikham 6-4, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Poitiers: First round: Estelle Cascino (Fra) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 7-5, 7-5; Doubles (quarterfinals): Lara Sailden (Bel) & Prarthana Thombare bt Flavie Brugnone & Lucie Wargnier (Fra) 6-4, 3-6, [10-7]; Pre-quarterfinals: Lara & Prarthana bt Julia Grabher (Aut) & Simona Waltert (Sui) 6-2, 7-6(10).

$15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ziben El Ouazzani (Mar) & Rosa Vicens Mas (Esp) bt Sonia Cassani (Ita) & Annika Kannan 6-3, 2-6, [10-4].