Itf Juniors | Nandal ousts Duhan

CHANDIGARH

03 March 2021 00:30 IST

Yuvan Nandal knocked out third seed Chirag Duhan 6-4, 6-4 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex here on Tuesday.

It was a setback for the 17-year-old Duhan, ranked 144 in the world, as he had won back to back titles recently. The 15-year-old Yuvan, ranked 611, does have a strong game, but has been losing matches despite his versatile play.

In the girls’ section, Shruti Ahlawat, who had also won back to back titles in her first two tournaments in the ITF junior tour, beat Camilia Samel Druz of France 6-3, 7-6(4), to reach the quarterfinals.

Advertising

Advertising

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Boys: Nishant Dabas bt Maanav Jain 6-2, 6-3; Sebastien Cauhape (Bel) bt Saheb Sodhi 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Sanjith Devineni (USA) bt Kartik Parhar 6-4, 6-2; Dhruv Tangri bt Deep Munim 6-3, 6-4; Denim Yadav bt Torus Rawat 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Yuvan Nandal bt Chirag Duhan 6-4, 6-4; Aayush Bhat bt Agriya Yadav 6-0, 6-4; Aman Dahiya bt Nyo Van Dyck (Bel) 6-1, 6-4.

Girls: Sarah Dev bt Sanvi Ahluwalia 6-3, 6-3; Vaishnavi Adkar bt Nandini Dixit 6-2, 6-2; Shruti Ahlawat bt Camilia Samel Druz (Fra) 6-3, 7-6(4); Suhitha Maruri bt Navya Vadlamudi (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Rutuja Chaphalkar bt Anjali Rathi 6-3, 6-4; Reshma Maruri bt Gargi Pawar 6-3, 6-2; Riya Uboveja bt Hetvee Chaudhari 6-2, 6-4; Sanjana Sirimalla bt Deepshika Sriram 6-1, 6-0.