Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a forehand in his match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day five of the Erste Bank Open tennis tournament at Wiener Stadthalle on October 27, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vienna

28 October 2021 22:05 IST

Andy Murray said his defeat in the second round of the Vienna Open on Wednesday was just another bump in the road and the former world number one is convinced it is just a matter of time before he is going deep into tournaments and winning again.

“I will get better and I will improve and I will break through in one week, or two weeks, or a few months,” he said.

