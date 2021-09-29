From line umpire to referee, I am happy, says Nitin

Nitin Kannamwar.

NEW DELHI

29 September 2021 03:01 IST

Proud to have been first Asian to officiate in Paralympics

Nitin Kannamwar is a very experienced tennis official in the country who has officiated 48 times in the four Grand Slams, including 24 times in Wimbledon.

Back from Tokyo, and taking a breather before the next string of events around the world, the 57-year-old Nitin was understandably proud to have executed his role as tennis referee in the Paralympics.

Nitin, who had started as a line umpire in 1994, had prepared for his role as referee (the first Asian to be entrusted the task) even while performing his duty as a review official for the Olympics.

Advertising

Advertising

It was his fourth Olympics after Atlanta, Sydney, Beijing. It was the third Paralympics for Nitin who was the chief of umpires in Rio. He also served as the referee in the two Youth Olympics in Singapore and Nanjing.

Team show

“We delivered the event as a team in such an adverse situation,” said Nitin.

He has been to six Asian Games and served as referee and ITF supervisor, but there is no bigger stage than the Olympics.

“You cannot compare the Olympics with anything. All eyes of the world are on the Games,” he said.

“It means a lot to me. From line umpire to referee, I am happy,” said Nitin, who started as a tennis player and has also been a coach.

Preparing ahead

The preparation for the Games had started months ahead, but so much had to be changed owing to the conditions triggered by the pandemic.

“I was there five days in advance for Paralympics. We have seven to eight screens for schedule, draws, etc.,” said Nitin.

Nitin was understandably happy that the Olympics and Paralympics went off very well thanks to strict measures and efficiency of the Japanese. The challenges were met with equanimity and Nitin was proud that he could play his part with satisfaction.