French Open 2020 | Sofia Kenin reaches first final

08 October 2020 22:45 IST

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin reached the French Open final for the first time by beating two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 here on Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Kenin was broken when serving for the match at 5-4. She broke back and then saved a break point before converting her first match point when the seventh-seeded Kvitova’s shot landed out.

Kenin has won a tour-leading 16 matches at majors this year. She started it by winning at Melbourne Park in Australia and then reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open last month.

It is the third straight year an American player has reached two Grand Slam finals after Serena Williams in 2018 and ‘19.

Kenin will face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek.

The unseeded 19-year-old Swiatek beat Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 to become the lowest-ranked women’s finalist at Roland Garros since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975.

She’s ranked 54th.

Kenin won the first set 6-4 against Kvitova in the semifinals.

The fourth-seeded American double-faulted on her first set point but clinched it on the next opportunity when Kvitova’s return of serve landed out.

It is the first set the seventh-seeded Czech player has lost at Roland Garros this year.

Kenin and Kvitova are the only women who have reached the fourth round or better at all three of the major tournaments played in a coronavirus-hit year. Wimbledon was called off.