Fenesta National tennis championship | Reshma knocks out Arthi

File photo of Reshma Maruri. Photo: Special Arrangement

NEW DELHI

25 October 2021 22:07 IST

Ranjeet bounces back to win

Reshma Maruri played a sharp and steady game to knock out the seventh seed Arthi Muniyan 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s first round of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Monday.

Former national champion V.M. Ranjeet recovered from losing the first set to fluently stroke his way past Yugal Bansal. Another former national champion Dalwinder Singh beat Bharath Kumaran to set up a pre-quarterfinal against Digvijay Pratap Singh.

Digvijay outplayed the young Chirag Duhan for the loss of two games, even though the latter showed glimpses of his strong game. It looked a sheer lack of match exposure that stopped Chirag from playing his best.

Once the final qualifying match in the men’s event was finished in the morning, one of the qualifiers, national junior champion Karan Singh was drawn to play the fourth seed Paras Dahiya.

Former national champion Vishnu Vardhan will play Adil Kalyanpur.

The results (first round): Men: Prithvi Sekhar bt Kunal Anand 6-3, 6-2; Fardeen Qamar bt Chinmay Dev Chauhan 6-4, 7-6(6); Rishi Reddy bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-2, 6-1; Prajwal Dev bt Lakshya Gupta 6-4, 6-2; VM Ranjeet bt Yugal Bansal 5-7, 6-3, 6-1; Dalwinder Singh bt Bharath Kumaran 6-2, 6-2; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Chirag Duhan 6-1, 6-1. Women: Zeel Desai bt Yubrani Banerjee 6-1, 6-2; Shreya Tatavarthy bt Pratibha Narayan 6-2, 6-3; Nidhi Chilumula bt Sai Dedeepya 6-3, 6-2; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Ayushi Singh 6-1, 6-0; Sai Samhitha bt Kashish Bhatia 6-1, 7-5; Jagmeet Kaur bt Veda Varshita Ranabothu 6-2, 6-1; Reshma Maruri bt Arthi Muniyan 6-2, 6-1; Akanksha Nitture bt Ishwari Matere 6-2, 6-0.