ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Alcaraz sets up semifinal match against Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals after beating Medvedev

November 17, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - TURIN, Italy

Carlos Alcaraz set up a semifinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals after beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4

AP

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the singles tennis match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, on November 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz set up a semifinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals after beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

The second-ranked Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, is making his debut at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players. He missed last year’s ATP Finals because of an abdominal injury.

Medvedev has also qualified for the semifinals and will next face Jannik Sinner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz leaned back and yelled in celebration after Medvedev hit a backhand long on match point.

“Vamos, vamos,” Spanish for “Come on, come on,” he shouted as he clenched his fists.

In the late match, two-time champion Alexander Zverev will play Andrey Rublev. Neither player can advance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US