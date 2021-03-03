Bopanna partners Aisam again

Rohan Bopanna. File photo.

NEW DELHI

03 March 2021 01:30 IST

The chance to get a wild card as former champions in Dubai united Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, but their destination has changed to Acapulco, Mexico.

Relieved to be back home after weeks of inaction, the 40-year-old Bopanna said that he had talked to Aisam in Australia in setting up a temporary partnership.

Last team

“We asked for a wild card for Dubai, and our second option was Acapulco. Eventually, we didn’t want to take the risk of waiting for the wild card as it is hard for the organisers to commit in advance, owing to much demand. We are literally the last team entering in Acapulco. So, we decided to take it,” said Bopanna.

Advertising

Advertising

With Bopanna ranked 40 and Aisam 49, it is hard for them to get into the big events. That forces them to plan literally week by week. The Dubai event has $2,048,855 prize money, while Acapulco has $1,204,960. Bopanna’s coach Scott Davidoff is already in Dubai.

Bopanna had also planned to take his family to Dubai and be with them till he gets into the tournament bubble. Now, the travel logistics have to be reworked, keeping in mind all the COVID protocols in different countries.

After Acapulco, Bopanna will be playing in Miami. The Indian Wells event, prior to Miami, is not being held this time.

“I may still go to Dubai now, with family. I have to plan with my wife,” said Bopanna. The tournaments in Dubai and Acapulco are scheduled for the third week of the month.