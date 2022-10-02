Bopanna and Middelkoop win title in Tel Aviv

Smart finish for the Indo-Dutch pair after it had negotiated the super tie-break in the first three rounds.

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
October 02, 2022 22:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Top seeded Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over third seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the doubles final of the $1,019,855 ATP tennis tournament in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

It was a smart finish for the Indo-Dutch pair after it had negotiated the super tie-break in the first three rounds.

It was the third title of the season for the 42-year-old Bopanna, who had won the other two early in the season with Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bopanna and Middelkoop collected $50,000 and 250 ATP points, and the runner-up, $26,850 and 150 points.

The results:

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

$1,019,855 ATP, Tel Aviv, Israel: Final: Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Andres Molteni (Arg) 6-2, 6-4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
tennis
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app