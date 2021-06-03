Barty limps out of French Open as Djokovic cruises through

Paris

03 June 2021 23:34 IST

Federer gets past Cilic, but becomes entangled in a rare running dispute with a chair umpire; Bopanna and Skugor make the doubles third round

World No. 1 and former champion Ashleigh Barty limped out of Roland Garros on Thursday, throwing the battle for the women's title wide open as Novak Djokovic eased into the third round for the 16th straight year.

Top seed Barty, already suffering from a left hip injury, retired injured midway through the second set of her second-round match against Poland's 45th-ranked Magda Linette.

The Australian, who won the title on her last visit to Roland Garros in 2019, left the court for medical treatment after losing the first set 6-1.

She then called it quits at 2-2 in the second set on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic continued his bid for a 19th Grand Slam title with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas.

Roger Federer became entangled in a rare running dispute with a chair umpire before safely securing his place in the last 32.

Federer saw off Marin Cilic for the 10th time in 11 meetings, winning 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 but only after a second set bust-up with umpire Emmanuel Joseph.

The 20-time Grand Sam title winner was handed a time violation at 1-3 down in the for taking too long between points.

"I don't even dare to go my towel anymore," he said to Joseph.

Federer, the oldest man in the draw at 39, lost his cool and the set before recovering to defeat former world number three Cilic.

Former US Open winner Cilic was also handed a time warning late in the third set.

Rohan Bopanna and Croatian Franko Skugor advanced to the third round with a 6-4 7-5 win over Americans Frances Tiafo and Nicholas Monroe.

Earlier on Wednesday, Serena Williams survived a scare to extend her latest bid for an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title with a three-set victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu, while men's fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and world number two Daniil Medvedev also reached the third round.

Medvedev bounced back from losing the first set to American Tommy Paul in style by romping to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory.