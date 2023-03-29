ADVERTISEMENT

Balachandar stuns Karthik, meets Shekar in the final

March 29, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - INDORE

Sports Bureau

Balachandar Subramanian beat top seed Karthik Karunakaran 4-6, 7-6(4), [10-5] in the semifinals of the National wheelchair tennis championship at the Indore Tennis Club on Wednesday.

In the final, Subramanian will play his doubles partner and second seed Shekar Veerasswamy who eased past Sathasivam Kannupayan for the loss of two games.

In the doubles final, Subramanian and Veeraswamy will play top seeds Mariappan Durai and Karunakaran.

In the women’s section, top seed K.P. Shilpa won her third and last league match against Sheranthi Thomas 9-1 to emerge champion in the four-player field. She had earlier beaten Prathima Rao and Nalina Kumari.

The results (semifinals): Men: Balachandar Subramanian bt Karthik Karunakaran 4-6, 7-6(4), [10-5]; Shekar Veeraswamy bt Sathasivam Kannupayan 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Mariappan Durai & Karthik Karunakaran bt H Madhusudan & Indrajeet Pandey 6-1, 6-4; B Subramanian & Shekar Veeraswamy bt M Gabriel & S Sureshkumar 6-1, 7-5.

