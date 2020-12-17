Australian Open to begin on February 8

Melbourne

17 December 2020

Qualifiers in Doha in Jan. second week

The Australian Open is set to begin on February 8, three weeks later than planned, as part of a pandemic-altered 2021 tennis calendar released by the ATP.

The ATP said men’s qualifying for the season’s first Grand Slam tournament is being moved to Doha and will be held from January 10-13. That will be followed by a period of about two-and-a-half weeks for travel to Melbourne and a 14-day quarantine period for players, coaches and support staff.

A 12-team ATP Cup, the relocated Adelaide International and an additional men’s tournament will be held in Melbourne to give players a chance to prepare for the Australian Open.

The ATP said the season would start with a tournament beginning in the first week of January in Florida. That event was contested in February this year, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic took hold. There also will be an early January tournament in Antalya.

More 2021 calendar plans for later weeks will be announced separately.

Tournaments that will not take place include the New York Open and an event in Auckland. The ATP is looking for new dates for the Rio Open, which was supposed to begin on Feb. 17 but now conflicts with the Australian Open main draw.