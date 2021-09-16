Asian under-12 tennis | Indian teams qualify for next stage

Talent pool: The Indian boys’ and girls’ teams, along with that of Pakistan, Nepal and Maldives, in the Asian under-12 tennis championship. Photo: Special Arrangement

NEW DELHI

16 September 2021 05:44 IST

Girls maintain a clean slate, make it to World playoff in style

The Indian boys’ team lost to Pakistan in the last league match but both teams qualified for the next stage of the Asian under-12 tennis championship in Islamabad on Wednesday.

In the decisive doubles, Aarav Chawla and Ojas Mehlawat led 6-2, 5-0 with two matchpoints on hand, but lost the plot and suffered a 6-2, 5-7, [5-10] loss to Abubakar Talha and Mikheel Shahbaz Ali Baig.

The Indian girls’ team won all its matches and qualified on top for the World playoff to be played in Kazakhstan in November.

The results (league):

Boys: Pakistan bt India 2-1 (Homza Roman bt Ojas Mehlawat 6-4, 6-4; Abubakar Talha lost to Aarav Chawla 2-6, 0-6; Abubakar Talha & Mikheel Shahbaz Ali Baig bt Aarav Chawla & Ojas Mehlawat 2-6, 7-5, [10-5]).

India bt Nepal 3-0 (Ojas bt Nisad Joshi 6-1, 6-0; Aarav bt Boriss Adhikari 6-1, 6-0; Aarav & Rudra Batham bt Nishad Joshi & Darsheel Shrestha 6-2, 6-1).

Girls: India bt Nepal 3-0 (Janhavi Kaila bt Mansa Kandel 6-1, 6-0; Harithashree Venkatesh bt Shivali Gurang 6-1, 6-2; Maaya Revathi & Harithashree Venkatesh bt Shivali Gurang & Manssa Kandel 6-0, 6-1).

India bt Maldives 3-0 (Harithashree bt Sarah Saamee Mohamed 6-1, 6-0; Maaya bt Naba Nishan 6-3, 6-0; Jahnvi & Harithashree bt Naba Nishan & Imani Moosa Kaleem 6-2, 6-1).

India bt Pakistan 2-1 (Harithashree bt Zunaisha Noor 6-1, 6-1; Maaya lost to Haniya Aman 6-3, 2-6, 2-6; Harithashree & Maaya bt Haniya Aman & Zunaisha Noor 6-4, 4-6, [11-9]).