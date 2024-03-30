ADVERTISEMENT

Japan beats India in final

March 30, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Japan defeated India 2-0 in the final of the WJT Asia-Oceania under-14 boys tennis tournament at Kuching, Malaysia, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hruthik Katakam looked set to force the deciding doubles, after Tavish Pahwa lost in the first singles, but Takahiro Kawaguchi overcame a hard start to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, in sealing a 2-0 victory for Japan.

Incidentally, Japan had scored a 2-0 victory over India in the league stage earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

India had assured itself of a berth in the World Group competition to be staged later in Europe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The results (final):

Japan bt India 2-0 (Shintaro Ogaki bt Tavish Pahwa 6-2, 6-3; Takahiro Kawaguchi bt Hruthik Katakam 1-6, 6-4, 6-4).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US