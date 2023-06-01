ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi team for Indian Open Crossminton

June 01, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Delhi will field a 13-member team in different age-groups in the fifth Indian Open crossminton championship to be staged at the Gaurs International School, Greater Noida, from June 2 to 4.

The tournament will feature under-10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 age-groups apart from open and over-40 events.

Crossminton combines elements of badminton, squash and tennis, but played without a net.

The team:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kashif Ali, Bilal Ahmad, Mohammad Rashid, Namit Agarwal, Divyansh Sharma, Dhawal Patel, Shubham Saxena, Aaban Jamal, M. Udai, Nazneen Jamal, Sabiha Akhter, Afreen Jamal and Zoya Sikandar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US