Team MRF win the opening round of Spanish Rally Championship

TEAM MRF Sarah Fernandez (left) & Efrén Llarena | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 09, 2022 03:57 IST

Team MRF Tyres made a successful start to its 2022 season by winning the Spanish Rally Championship. The team’s newly signed driver Efrén Llarena along with co-driver Sara Fernández won the opening round of the ‘Supercampeonato de España de Rallyes’ at the Rally Tierras Altas de Lorca.

The 105.84-kilometre rally that took place on gravel with over eight stages is one of the most challenging terrains in the European rally circuit. Team MRF Tyres’ Llarena/Fernández riding their Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, were off to a great start in the first stage of the rally itself. The duo moved into the lead by halfway point in the rally and then controlled the proceedings from there on winning two stages and finishing strongly in the others. The Team MRF duo won the overall title by finishing 23.6 seconds ahead of the second-best team. The outright win at Spanish Rally Championship gives a significant boost to Team MRF Tyres as it prepares for the opening round of the FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) which will be held in Portugal on March 12 and 13.

Advertising

Advertising