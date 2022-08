Sudhir wins gold in para powerlifting men's heavyweight event at Commonwealth Games

Gold medalist Sudhir of Team India celebrates during the Men’s Para Powerlifting Heavyweight medal ceremony on day seven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on August 4, 2022, in Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

August 05, 2022 03:33 IST

The 27-year-old Sudhir, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, thus opened India's para sports medal account in the ongoing CWG

India's Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Sudhir, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record. Also Read Murali Sreeshankar wins silver in long jump at Commonwealth Games 2022 The 27-year-old Sudhir, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, thus opened India's para sports medal account in the ongoing CWG. Advertisement Advertisement Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu won the silver with 133.6 points, while Micky Yule bagged the bronze with 130.9 points. Sudhir had won a bronze in men's upto 88kg with a best lift of 214kg at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship in South Korea in June. Sudhir, who had started powerlifting in 2013 in Sonipat, has also qualified for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, which was postponed to next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.