Sports scribe Ruchir Mishra passes away

Ruchir Mishra.

MUMBAI

04 May 2021 23:57 IST

Seasoned sports journalist Ruchir Mishra passed away in Nagpur in the wee hours of Tuesday after contracting COVID-19.

Mishra, 42, was associated with The Times of India in Nagpur for over a decade, having earlier worked with Dainik Bhaskar and The Hitavada.

Mishra was one of the most authoritative voices on domestic cricket in Central India region. The cricketing fraternity, including Test stars Murali Kartik, Umesh Yadav, Wasim Jaffer and Naman Ojha, condoled his death. He is survived by wife and two children.

Advertising

Advertising