Injured Sindhu to miss World championships 

V. V. Subrahmanyam
August 13, 2022 18:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s P.V. Sindhu will not take part in the upcoming World badminton championships to be held in Tokyo from August 28 after suffering a stress fracture on the left ankle. Confirming this to The Hindu on Saturday, Sindhu’s father P.V. Ramana said she first suffered the injury during the quarterfinal of the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games. “She played in the semifinals despite severe pain before eventually going on to win the gold with a heavily strapped ankle,” he said. The 27-year-old Sindhu, winner of five medals in the Worlds including a gold, will now be closely monitored during the recovery phase. “It is disappointing to miss the Worlds, especially given the kind of form Sindhu is in after winning the Singapore Open and the CWG gold. But, these things are not in our hands,” Ramana added. “The focus will be more on recovery and we will be targeting the Denmark and Paris Opens in mid-October,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
badminton

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app