November 24, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rhythm Sangwan won the women’s air pistol gold beating Suruchi and Manu Bhaker in the 66th National shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Friday.

Suruchi won the junior gold while Rhythm was pushed to sixth place. Suruchi claimed bronze in the youth section.

In the air rifle event held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, Darius Saurastri beat former world No. 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar by one point for the gold. World Champion Rudrankksh Patil shot well in qualification with 632.6, but ended sixth in the final.

Divyansh went on to win the junior gold with a strong performance. The qualification topper Abhinav Shaw (633.3) bagged the youth and sub-youth gold medals.

The results:

10m air pistol: Women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 243.1 (578); 2. Suruchi 241.3 (577); 3. Manu Bhaker 220.7 (578);

Junior women: 1. Suruchi 242.2 (577); 2. Anjali Shekhawat 242.0 (577); 3. Devanshi Dhama 219.2 (580).

Youth: 1. Lakshita 241.6 (576); 2. Anjali Shekhawat 240.5 (577); 3. Suruchi 217.6 (577).

Sub-youth: 1. Antara Dawn 575; 2. Sejal Kamble 574; 3. Drishti Sangwan 572.

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Darius Saurastri 251.3 (631.0); 2. Divyansh Singh Panwar 250.3 (630.5); 3. Sandeep 228.9 (630.0).

Junior men: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 253.6 (630.5); 2. Talwar Singh 251.2 (629.6); 3. Keval Prajapati 229.9 (629.8).

Youth: 1. Abhinav Shaw 252.2 (633.3); 2. Ansh Dabas 249.8 (627.6); 3. Baiduriya Biswas 228.8 (628.0).

Sub-youth: 1. Abhinav Shaw 633.3; 2. Parth Mane 628.3; 3. Ansh Dabas 627.6.

50m rifle prone: Men: 1. Chain Singh 629.9; 2. Sidhartha Babu 627.5; 3. Zahid Parray 627.0.

Junior men: 1. Nikhil Tanwar 626.1; 2. Deependra Singh Shekhawat 623.6; 3. Rohit Kaviti 621.1.

