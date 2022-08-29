Shabelle wins Y. Shanker Rao Memorial Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes

The winner: Jockey P. Trevor rides Shabelle past the finish line in the HRC Y. Shanker Rao Memorial Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

HRC Chairperson R. Surender Reddy presents the winner’s trophy to Jockey P. Trevor of Shabelle. Also seen are HRC Steward C.S. Suresh, second right, and HRC Steward N.V.R. Narasimha Reddy, centre, and trainer S.S. Attaollahi, left. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

: Trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s Shabelle, ridden by P. Trevor, won the Y. Shanker Rao Memorial Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes (Gr. 3), the main attraction of Monday’s (Aug. 29) races.

The winner is owned by United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. and Mr. Daulat Chhabria.

The chestnut filly Shabelle, who was in the second-last position, came wide as she entered the straight. But, when jockey Trevor showed her daylight and rode out vigorously, she came up with gigantic strides to wrest the winner’s crown from Artemis Ignacia by a neck.

1. NICE FELLA PLATE (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): BARBET (Trevor) 1, Carnival Lady (Gaurav Singh) 2, Swiss Girl (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and My Way Or Highway (Mohit Singh) 4. 3-3/4, 5 and Nk. 1m 41. 41s. ₹20 (w), 12, 35 and 30 (p). SHP: 156, THP: 70, SHW: 14 and 112, FP: 527, Q: 390, Tanala: 3,351. Favourite: Barbet.

Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

2. MAHABUBABAD PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): PRIME GARDENIA (G. Naresh) 1, Plethora (Nakhat Singh) 2, Top Diamond (Vivek G) 3 and Euphoria (D.S. Deora) 4. Not run: Black Ivy. 3-1/2, 1-1/2 and Nk. 1m 14. 90s. ₹44 (w), 13, 20 and 23 (p). SHP: 67, THP: 46, SHW: 21 and 34, FP: 256, Q: 147, Tanala: 1,872. Favourite: Wandring Warrior.

Owner: Mr. Mukesh Pitti. Trainer: Paramjith S. Jubbal.

3. CARTER PRINCESS PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): SPECIAL AND THONG (Akshay Kumar) 1, Battle Ready (Suraj Narredu) 2, Red River (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Charmer (Nakhat Singh) 4. 4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m 29. 88s. ₹18 (w), 12, 13 and 33 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 78, SHW: 16 and 11, FP: 33, Q: 21, Tanala: 218. Favourite: Special And Thong.

Owners: Ms. D.B. Poornima Chowdary, Mr. T. Rakesh Reddy & D. Ravi Chowdary. Trainer: Ananta Vatsalya.

4. RACHAKONDA CUP (2,000m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): N R I SUPERPOWER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Yesterday (Chouhan) 2, Advance Gaurd (Surya Prakash) 3 and Grand Duke (R.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Dillon. 3-3/4, 7 and 3/4. 2m 7. 36s. ₹17 (w), 11, 12 and 20 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 44, SHW: 13 and 19, FP: 31, Q: 23, Tanala: 113.

Favourite: N R I Superpower.

Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. Y. SHANKER RAO MEMORIAL DECCAN FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (Gr.3) (1,600m), (Terms) Fillies, 3-y-o only: SHABELLE (Sanus Per Aquam-Schiavone) (P. Trevor) 1, Artemis Ignacia (Excellent Art-Windsor Manor) (Chouhan) 2, Beauty Blaze (Top Class-Lucy In The Sky) (Sandesh) 3 and Speaking Of Love (Speaking Of Which-Artesia) (Akshay Kumar) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 39. 64s. ₹45 (w), 16, 15 and 28 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 57, SHW: 14 and 29, FP: 205, Q: 95, Tanala: 796. Favourite: Inyouwebelieve.

Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. and Mr. Daulat Chhabria. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

6. CARTER PRINCESS PLATE (Div II) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): SPECTACULAR CRUISE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Challenger (R.S. Jodha) 2, Amalfitana (Chouhan) 3 and Ashwa Pushkin (Santosh Raj) 4. 4-1/4, 3 and 1/2. 1m 29. 36s. ₹31 (w), 15, 20 and 13 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 59, SHW: 15 and 30, FP: 225, Q: 101, Tanala: 548. Favourite: Amalfitana.

Owners: Mr. P. Ranga Raju & Mrs. T. Rohini. Trainer: D. Netto.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹4,143 (147 tkts.), 30%: 391 (271 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 391 (271 tkts.).

Treble (i): 326 (172 tkts.), (ii): 338 (212 tkts.).