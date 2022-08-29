Rudrankksh Patil tops air rifle in style

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, champion Rudrankksh Patil and Yash Vardhan at the National shooting trials in Bhopal on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rudrankksh Patil outplayed Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 16-6 in topping men’s air rifle in the sixth National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Monday.

World Championship junior silver medallist and junior World Cup gold medallist, the 18-year-old Rudrankksh had qualified in second place behind Ravi Kumar (630.7), with an impressive score of 630.2. He topped the second stage 0.6 point ahead of Aishwary, but was in a different class in the climax.

Yash Vardhan took the third place ahead of Ajay Malik, Sandeep, Shreyanssh Singh Baghel, Maddineni Umamahesh and Ravi Kumar.

The 18-year-old Yash was remarkably consistent in reaching the top in the junior and youth events. Yash beat Rundrankksh 17-7 in the junior section. It was a lot harder in the youth event, as Yash prevailed 17-15 against Maddineni Umamahesh. Rudrankksh opted to skip the youth event.

In the 25m centre fire pistol at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad, Kashish Mehra topped with a score of 587, five points ahead of Pradhyumn Singh.

The results:

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Rudrankksh Patil 16 (261.9 ) 630.2; 2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 6 (261.3) 629.4; 3. Yash Vardhan 261.1 (628.1); 4. Ajay Malik 259.8 (628.6).

Juniors: 1. Yash Vardhan 17 (262.5) 628.1; 2. Rudrankksh Patil 7 (261.6) 630.2; 3. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 260.7 (627.9); 4. Mohit Manjunath Gowda 260.3 (627.0).

Youth: 1. Yash Vardhan 17 (261.2) 628.1; 2. Maddineni Umamahesh 15 (262.2) 628.4; 3. Satyarth Patel 261.2 (625.5); 4. Ajay Malik 260.6 (628.6).

25m centre fire pistol: Men: 1. Kashish Mehra 587; 2. Pradhyumn Singh 582; 3. Pradeep Singh Shekhawat 581.