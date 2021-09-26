Royals eye improved show

26 September 2021 23:00 IST

Eliminated Sunrisers have only pride to play for

It may be a clash between the basement dwellers at the IPL, but Rajasthan Royals can still afford to dream of a place in the playoffs, unlike its Monday rival Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Royals, however, have to come up with an improved show, especially with the bat, at the Dubai International Stadium against a team that hasn’t much to play for, besides pride.

In the team’s last match, against Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi, Royals batting had failed. Chasing 155, skipper Sanju Samson made an unbeaten 70, but nobody else managed 20.

While the captain’s return to form must please the Royals team management, more runs are required at the top of the order from the likes of Liam Livingstone, David Miller and Yashasvi Jaiswal, to back what has looked a fine bowling attack. Pacers Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Kartik Tyagi have impressed during this the second phase of the tournament.

They should be hoping to continue their good work, against an SRH batting line-up that could not chase down 126 against Punjab Kings on Sunday at Sharjah.