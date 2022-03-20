Women’s Two Wheeler Time Attack 2022 race on Sunday

March 20, 2022 04:44 IST

Right from the riders to the race officials are all women

The Women’s Two Wheeler Time Attack 2022, an FMSCI approved event organised by the Women’s Motorcycle Club, will be held at a makeshift venue in Kovaipudur on Sunday.

It is the first of its kind event in India and has received a welcome response from the riders from across the country. Interestingly, right from the riders to the race officials are all women. Anita Nanjappa, famous for her exploits in the racing arena in India, is one among them.

The one-day event is being organised by Nivetha Jessica (Chennai), the 2X National Drag racing champion and Shravanthika (Coimbatore), the first Indian girl to represent the country in the FIA Motorsport Games.

“We came up with the concept of `Time Attack’ as we thought it is a perfect way to grow grassroot and inspire women to participate in the sport,” said Shravanthika. “Also, we have decided to follow environmental sustainability guidelines and FIM has decided to support our event by seeing our enthusiasm.”

She said the idea behind having women officials is to educate about the opportunities available on the other side of motorsports. “There are many ways that a woman can get herself involved in the sport. Our plan is to continue to improve and learn so that the sport can flourish.”

She also quickly pointed out that there are few hurdles on their way. “It does not matter as we are learning and, we will cross over and keep moving forward.”

Shravanthi Foundation is the hospitality partner and Team 55 motorsport is the technical partner for the event, which features the kids, amateurs, experts and the media.