Victory Parade, Race For The Stars, Demerara, Pirate’s Love and Sanctuary Cove impress

CHENNAI:

11 January 2021 18:00 IST

Victory Parade, Race For The Stars, Demerara, Pirate’s Love and Sanctuary Cove impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (January. 11).

Outer sand: 800m: Star Guitar (Azfar Syeed) 55, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Sanctuary Cove (Kamigallu) 56, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Lord Of Kings (Rajendra Singh) 57, 600/41.5. In fine nick.

1000m: Ganton (Kamigallu) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Moved well.

1200m: Demerara (Azfar Syeed) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. A fine display.

Inner sand: 600m: Supreme Commander (App) 39.5, In fine condition. Azzaro (rb) 44. Sweet Fragrance (App), Rhiannon (rb) 42. They are in good shape. Full Bloom (Rajendra Singh) 41.5. Fit. Fun Lover (App) 43. Extended. Catalyst (App) 40.5. Shaped well. Race For The Stars (App) 37. Retains form. A 3-y-o (Planetaire-Ocean Queen) (App), Battista (App) 39.5. Latter moved better and finished three lengths ahead.

800m: Magical Wish (rb), Elegance Mine (rb) 1-1, 600/45. They moved freely. Renegade (App), Durango (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. They were easy. Magic Storm (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Handy. Tender Rebel (Janardhan P) 1-0, 600/44. Urged. Talan (rb), Sir Baffert (rb) 59, 600/44. They finished level.

1000m: Silverman (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45. Areca Cruise (rb), Oliver Twist (Kamigallu) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. They were not extended. A 4-y-o (Rio Maudit-Twilight) (rb), King Horof (App) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. They moved together. Bernardini (Umesh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Did pace work. Rutbedaar (App) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Driftwood Pacific (Janardhan P) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41. Worked well. Glorious Fire (App) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Handy. Highland Light (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Brilliant Script (App), Kingoftheworld (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40.5. A fit pair. Pirate’s Love (Janardhan P) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Royal Prestige (B. Nikhil) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/41.5. In good condition.

1200m: Victory Parade (Janardhan P) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/54, 600/41. A pleasing display. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-26.5 (1,200 to 600) 39.5. In fine trim.