Victorious Sermon should come good

Mumbai:

28 February 2021 00:30 IST

Trainer Vishal Gaikwad’s ward Victorious Sermon, who ended third in his last start, should make amends in the R N Kanga Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Feb. 28) races to be held at Mahalaxmi race course. Rails will be placed 5 metres wide from 1200m up to the winning post.

1. BEJAN BHARUCHA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.30: 1. Sophistocrat (4) C.S. Jodha 61, 2. The Bawaji (7) Aniket 61, 3. Kamaria (2) Rupesh 59.5, 4. Anoushka (6) T.S. Jodha 59, 5. Hioctane (1) K. Bhagat 58.5, 6. Touch Of Faith (3) Sandesh 58.5 and 7. Polaris (5) Parmar 54.5.

1. THE BAWAJI, 2. HIOCTANE

2. R N KANGA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 4.00: 1. Augustus Caesar (2) Neeraj 59, 2. St. Andrews (1) T.S. Jodha 58, 3. Flying Visit (3) Sandesh 57.5, 4. Grand Accord (7) Parmar 57, 5. Victorious Sermon (6) Zervan 54, 6. Raees (4) Ayyar 52.5 and 7. Trouvaille (5) C.S. Jodha 51.5.

1. VICTORIOUS SERMON, 2. TROUVAILLE

3. SION F NESSIM PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.30: 1. Majestic Warrior (1) Kaviraj 62, 2. Mount Moriah (5) Trevor 62, 3. Daddy’s Pride (7) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 4. Galloping Goldmine (3) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 5. Rambler (8) Sandesh 54, 6. Princess Annabel (6) Parmar 53.5, 7. Rambunctious (2) Neeraj 53 and 8. Oui Sauvage (4) Zervan 51.

1. RAMBUNCTIOUS, 2. MOUNT MORIAH, 3. DADDY’S PRIDE

4. MANIFOLD PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Ms Boss (7) Sandesh 62, 2. Wild Fire (5) Kaviraj 62, 3. Belenus (1) Trevor 59, 4. Jetfire (6) Gagandeep 58.5, 5. Pleiades (4) T.S. Jodha 56, 6. Sachertorte (9) Vishal Bunde 55, 7. Grand Architect (11) Ayyar 54.5, 8. Luminosity (3) S. Amit 53.5, 9. Gold Member (2) M.S. Deora 52.5, 10. Saltbae (8) Peter 49.5 and 11. Sandra’s Secret (10) Raghuveer 49.

1. WILD FIRE, 2. BELENUS, 3. JETFIRE

5. Y M CHAUDHRY TROPHY (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 5.30: 1. Above The Law (7) V. Jodha 56, 2. Flying Scotsman (3) Neeraj 56, 3. Mogul (8) Trevor 56, 4. Rasputin (5) Sandesh 56, 5. The Awakening (6) T.S. Jodha 56, 6. Baby Bazooka (2) Zervan 54.5, 7. Ginsburg (1) C.S. Jodha 54.5 and 8. Medora (4) Chouhan 54.5.

1. FLYING SCOTSMAN, 2. GINSBURG, 3. THE AWAKENING

6. V P KOREGAONKAR PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 6.00: 1. Slam Dunk (4) Ajinkya 59, 2. Untitled (1) Shubham 58, 3. Pense’e (3) Neeraj 57, 4. Decaprio (7) Chouhan 56, 5. Quarencia (5) C.S. Jodha 53.5, 6. Vincenzo (6) Sandesh 53.5, 7. Fuhrer (12) Trevor 52.5, 8. Fassbinder (10) Zervan 52, 9. Dilbar (8) S. Amit 51.5, 10. Myrcella (9) Zeeshan 51.5, 11. Trident (11) M.S. Deora 50.5 and 12. Dawnstar (2) S. Kamble 50.

1. PENSE’E, 2. FUHRER, 3. VINCENZO

Day’s best: VICTORIOUS SERMON

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.