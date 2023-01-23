ADVERTISEMENT

Velu Nachiyar, Something Royal and Sunday Warrior work well

January 23, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Velu Nachiyar, Something Royal and Sunday Warrior worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday Morning (Jan. 23).

Outer sand: 800m: Suparakiga (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Worked well. Swarga (A.M. Alam), Mr Kool (Inayat) 57.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Royal Falcon (Inayat), Paris O’Connor (A.M. Alam) 57, 600/43. A fit pair.

1000m: Succession (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/59, 600/42.5. Moved well.

Inner sand: 800m: Spacecraft (rb), Magnetism (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Paramour) (rb), Clockwise (rb) 1-3, 600/47. They were easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Bomber Jet (Koshi Kumar), Secret Of Love (rb), Radiant Star (rb) 1-17, 800/58, 600/43. First two named finished in front together. Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj), a 3-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (S. Kamble) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Something Royal (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Handy. Serenity Princess (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Niggled.

1200m: Amarone (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 41. Eased up. Andorra (rb) 1-34, 1,000/1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Velu Nachiyar (Manikandan), Flurry Heart (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved on the bit, while the latter was pushed to keep up the pace.

Noted on Sunday (Jan. 22):

Outer sand: 800m: Glorious Destiny (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Eagle Bluff (rb), Right Move (rb) 58.5, 600/44. They finished level. I Want It All (rb), Felix (rb) 56, 600/41.5. They are in fine nick. Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 59, 600/43. Unextended. Gold Kite (Dashrath Singh) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/43. Well in hand. Annexed (Farhan Alam), Moriset (S. Kabdhar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished three lengths in front. Sonic Dash (Yash Narredu), Mystical Rose (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (Farhan Alam) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and ended three lengths ahead.

Inner sand: 1000m: Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Western Girl (Koshi Kumar), Yellow Sapphire (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56, 600/41. They were extended and finished level. King Louis (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Samurai Blue (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. In good condition. Neziah (Koshi Kumar), a 3-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. Latter who was five lengths behind extended and finished together. Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj), Kanya Rashi (S. Kamble) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. They were easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US