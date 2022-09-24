Turf Melody, Speed Air, Cuban Pete and Cloud Jumper impress

Turf Melody, Speed Air, Cuban Pete and Cloud Jumper impressCHENNAI:
ADVERTISEMENT
Turf Melody, Speed Air, Cuban Pete and Cloud Jumper impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 24).
ADVERTISEMENT
Outer sand: 600m: Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Fit. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 45. Easy.
800m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 1-2, 600/45. Easy. Lady Zeen (Ramandeep), a 3-y-o (Oiseau De Feu - Celandine) (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.
Inner sand: 600m: Hallucinate (rb) 47.5. Easy.
ADVERTISEMENT
800m: Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh) 59, 600/45. Moved freely. Emperor Charmavat (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Shaped well. Musanda (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Admiral Shaw (C. Brisson) 57, 600/42. In fine condition. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/41. Moved well. Fabulous Show (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Lebua (rb) 1-2, 600/46.
1000m: Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. Easy. Cuban Pete (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Handy. Lady Mimi (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. A Wink Annda Smile (M. Bhaskar) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44. In good shape. Mazoni (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Worked well. Rubirosa (Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/41.5. Unextended. Ignition (rb) 1-18, 8001-1.5, 600/46. Amber Lightning (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.
1200m: Blue Sapphire (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 8001-1, 600/47. Easy. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Speed Air (M. Bhaskar) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. They moved attractively. Big Treasure (Khet Singh) 1-31, (1,200-600) 37.5. Eased up. Renegade (rb), Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41.5. They were eased up. Apsara Star (Manikandan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 8001-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Nagada (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up.
Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Tudor (S. Kamble), Zaneta (Farhan Alam), Agusta (Koshi Kumar) 1-6.23. They jumped out well. Mr Kool (C. Brisson), Dark Son (A.M. Alam) 1-6.84. They jumped out well and finished level. Paris O’Connor (A.S. Amit), Supreme Dance (Inayat) 1-7.05. They jumped out together. Windermere (S. Kamble), Oui Sauvage (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-7.05. They took a level jump. Glorious Destiny (Ram Nandan), Kaamla (rb) 1-5.50. They jumped out well.. Spectacle (Yash Narredu), Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 1-7.05. They jumped well and were eased up in the straight. Showmanship (M.S. Deora), Laudree (C. Brisson) 1-6.73. A fit pair. Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar), Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-4.5. They jumped out smartly and the latter finished well in front. Wah Ms Zara (B. Dharshan), Artistryy (Koshi Kumar), Soul Message (Manikandan) 1-4.36. The trio took a good jump. Spicy Star (A.M. Tograllu), Boltonic (Manikandan), Rajputana (rb) 1-5.83. First two named finished in front.