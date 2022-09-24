Turf Melody, Speed Air, Cuban Pete and Cloud Jumper impress

ADVERTISEMENT

Turf Melody, Speed Air, Cuban Pete and Cloud Jumper impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 24).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 600m: Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Fit. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 45. Easy.

800m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 1-2, 600/45. Easy. Lady Zeen (Ramandeep), a 3-y-o (Oiseau De Feu - Celandine) (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand: 600m: Hallucinate (rb) 47.5. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh) 59, 600/45. Moved freely. Emperor Charmavat (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Shaped well. Musanda (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Admiral Shaw (C. Brisson) 57, 600/42. In fine condition. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/41. Moved well. Fabulous Show (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Lebua (rb) 1-2, 600/46.

1000m: Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. Easy. Cuban Pete (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Handy. Lady Mimi (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. A Wink Annda Smile (M. Bhaskar) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44. In good shape. Mazoni (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Worked well. Rubirosa (Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/41.5. Unextended. Ignition (rb) 1-18, 8001-1.5, 600/46. Amber Lightning (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.

1200m: Blue Sapphire (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 8001-1, 600/47. Easy. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Speed Air (M. Bhaskar) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. They moved attractively. Big Treasure (Khet Singh) 1-31, (1,200-600) 37.5. Eased up. Renegade (rb), Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41.5. They were eased up. Apsara Star (Manikandan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 8001-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Nagada (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Tudor (S. Kamble), Zaneta (Farhan Alam), Agusta (Koshi Kumar) 1-6.23. They jumped out well. Mr Kool (C. Brisson), Dark Son (A.M. Alam) 1-6.84. They jumped out well and finished level. Paris O’Connor (A.S. Amit), Supreme Dance (Inayat) 1-7.05. They jumped out together. Windermere (S. Kamble), Oui Sauvage (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-7.05. They took a level jump. Glorious Destiny (Ram Nandan), Kaamla (rb) 1-5.50. They jumped out well.. Spectacle (Yash Narredu), Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 1-7.05. They jumped well and were eased up in the straight. Showmanship (M.S. Deora), Laudree (C. Brisson) 1-6.73. A fit pair. Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar), Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-4.5. They jumped out smartly and the latter finished well in front. Wah Ms Zara (B. Dharshan), Artistryy (Koshi Kumar), Soul Message (Manikandan) 1-4.36. The trio took a good jump. Spicy Star (A.M. Tograllu), Boltonic (Manikandan), Rajputana (rb) 1-5.83. First two named finished in front.