Trevalius, Once You Go Black, Priceless Ruler and Cartel impress

October 10, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Trevalius, Once You Go Black, Priceless Ruler and Cartel impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 10).

Outer sand:

600m: Gimmler (H.G. Rathod), Kay Star (rb) 42. Former better. Amazonia (M. Bhaskar) 42.5. Easy. Lady Zeen (rb) 44.5. Easy. Analisa (Ramandeep) 42.5. Epoch (rb) 41. Urged.

800m: Despacito (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Angel Heart (Koshi Kumar) 56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Clockwise (Inayat), Dancing Grace (rb) 55, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Celeste (S.A. Amit), Skylight (N. Murugan) 1-0.5, 600/46. They were easy. Emperor Ashoka (rb), Zen Zero (Inayat) 58, 600/43. They finished together. Regal Kid (rb), Western Girl (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Lady Luck (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Anastasia (Hindu Singh) 1-17.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Sangavai (S.A. Amit), Bella Noir (P. Vikram) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Kikata (rb) 1-8, 800/56, 600/44. Moved impressively. Acantha (Hindu Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Proposed (Koshi Kumar) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Urged in the last part. Yazh (Hindu Singh) 1-12.5. 800/57.5, 600/43. Unextended. Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Schnell (Ramandeep) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Lionel (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/42. Moved well. Queen Of Fame (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Worked well. The Sting (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Mogul (Ramandeep) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Once You Go Black (P. Vikram) 1-6.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Pleased. Starkova (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Lord Moi (Hindu Singh) 1-26.5, 1000/1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. In good condition. Trevalius (Inayat) 1-22.5, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/43. Srtode out well.

Inner sand:

600m: Grand Royal (rb) 39.5. Extended. Majestic Charmer (rb) 41. Royal Mayfair (rb) 41.5. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 40. Handy. Black Lable (rb) 46. Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Hallucinate (rb), Turf Beauty (rb) 55, 600/40. Former finished two lengths in front. Relic Warrior (Farid Ansari) 54, 600/40.5. Urged. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 54, 600/40. In fine trim. Excellent Star (rb), A 2-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (rb) 1-1, 600/46. They were easy. Diamond Gold (rb) 53, 600/41.5. Worked well. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 53, 600/39. Impressed. Lady Royal (rb) 55, 600/40. Good. Oberon (rb) 56.5, 600/45. Eased up. Royal Supremacy (rb) 58.5, 600/45.5. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 53, 600/38.5. Worked impressively.

1000m: Cartel (N. Murugan), Choice (rb) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. They moved well. Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38.5. Fit for the fray. Romualdo (rb), Desert Star (Inayat) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Former finished a length in front. Supreme Dance (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Empress Royal (rb) 1-9.5, 800/53, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Loch Lomond (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Divina (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy.

Gate practice (Inner sand):

1000m: Groovin (Ram Nandan), Kallania (Koshi Kumar) 1-4.33. A level jump, latter was pushed to keep up the pace. King Louis (Hindu Singh), Dear Lady (P. Vikram) 1-5.55. MSG Fantasy (H.G. Rathod), A 3-y-o Midnight Intrelude - Gaslight) (rb), Sangeetha (rb) 1-7.29. The trio took a level jump. Element (C. Brisson), Aviothic (Inayat) 1-5.19. They jumped out well. Cloudy Hills (rb), Rwanda (rb) 1-5.25. They took a good jump, former finished three lengths in front. Sunny Iles (P. Vikram), Aquila (A.S. Amit) 1-11.73. Emperor Charmavat (rb), Stormbosis (rb), Clear Tone (rb) 1-6.47. Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (Ramandeep) 1-3.53. They took a smart jump. Feni (P. Vikram), Mr Mozart (S.A. Amit) 1-12. Wilbur (K.V. Baskar), Blue Sapphire (rb), Noble Grand (rb) 1-6.83. First two named jumped out well.

