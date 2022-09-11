Theon claims President Of India Gold Cup

Srihari P 7600 HYDERABAD:
September 11, 2022 19:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Trainer Pesi Shroff's ward Theon, ridden by P.S. Chouhan, justified his favouritism by winning the President Of India Gold Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Sept. 11) races here. The winner is owned by Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Mlian Luthria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

1. MEDAK PLATE (1,400m), md. 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DREAM STATION (Akshay Kumar) 1, Cash Register (Chouhan) 2, Ok Boss (Santosh Raj) 3 and Baisa (Kiran Naidu) 4. Not run: Challenger. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m 28. 95s. ₹18 (w), 12, 12 and 25 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 43, SHW: 14 and 10, FP: 51, Q: 27, Tanala: 170. Favourite: Dream Station. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. TUDOR JET PLATE (1,800m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): CITY CRUISE (Nakhat Singh) 1, Hero Of The East (Akshay Kumar) 2, Carnival Lady (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Sergeant Reckless (Kiran Naidu) 4. Hd, 4-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 56. 52s. ₹326 (w), 53, 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 40, SHW: 140 and 13, FP: 1,429, Q: 437, Tanala: 3,359. Favourite: Voice Of A Dream. Owner: Mr. Al. Murugappan. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. ROCK OF GIBRALTAR PLATE (1,800m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): QUEEN BLOSSOM (Md. Ismail) 1, Amalfitana (Chouhan) 2, Call Of The Blue (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Neffereti (P. Vikram) 4. 4, 2-1/2 and 4. 1m 58. 96s. ₹27 (w), 13, 12 and 23 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 66, SHW: 15 and 15, FP: 72, Q: 36, Tanala: 281. Favourite: Amalfitana. Owners: Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla & Mr. Ramachandra Raju Manthena. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

4. PRESIDENT OF INDIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 2), (2,400m), (Terms), 4-y-o & upward: THEON (Chouhan) 1, Pissarro (Trevor) 2 and N R I Infinity (Akshay Kumar) 3. 9-1/2 and Dist. 2m 34. 53s. ₹12 (w), SHP: 14. FP: 14. Favourite: Theon. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

5. TELANGANA AND ANDHRA SUB AREA TROPHY (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STAG’S LEAP (Suraj Narredu) 1, Fatuma (P. Gaddam) 2, Carlisle (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Divine Connection (R.S. Jodha) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 3. 1m 15. 84s. ₹17 (w), 12, 43 and 19 (p). SHP: 149, THP: 39, SHW: 14 and 113, FP: 320, Q: 268, Tanala: 2,283. Favourite: Stag's Leap. Owner: Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping LLP. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. RED SURPRISE PLATE (1,200m), (Terms), Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): DYANOOSH (Akshay Kumar) 1, Yaletown (Chouhan) 2, Once I Come (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Acrobat (Surya Prakash) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m 16. 75s. ₹21 (w), 12, 12 and 62 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 209, SHW: 16 and 11, FP: 45, Q: 18, Tanala: 747. Favourite: Yaletown. Owners: Mr. Sardar Jivtesh Singh, Mr. Md. Sultan & Mr. M. Praveen Kumar. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹9,484 (17 tkts.); 30%: ₹1, 606 (43 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: ₹7,063 (9 tkts.).

Treble : (i): 1,461 (10 tkts.); (ii): 54 (1,036 tkts.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app