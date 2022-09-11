Theon claims President Of India Gold Cup

Trainer Pesi Shroff's ward Theon, ridden by P.S. Chouhan, justified his favouritism by winning the President Of India Gold Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Sept. 11) races here. The winner is owned by Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Mlian Luthria.

The results:

1. MEDAK PLATE (1,400m), md. 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DREAM STATION (Akshay Kumar) 1, Cash Register (Chouhan) 2, Ok Boss (Santosh Raj) 3 and Baisa (Kiran Naidu) 4. Not run: Challenger. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m 28. 95s. ₹18 (w), 12, 12 and 25 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 43, SHW: 14 and 10, FP: 51, Q: 27, Tanala: 170. Favourite: Dream Station. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. TUDOR JET PLATE (1,800m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): CITY CRUISE (Nakhat Singh) 1, Hero Of The East (Akshay Kumar) 2, Carnival Lady (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Sergeant Reckless (Kiran Naidu) 4. Hd, 4-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 56. 52s. ₹326 (w), 53, 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 40, SHW: 140 and 13, FP: 1,429, Q: 437, Tanala: 3,359. Favourite: Voice Of A Dream. Owner: Mr. Al. Murugappan. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

3. ROCK OF GIBRALTAR PLATE (1,800m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): QUEEN BLOSSOM (Md. Ismail) 1, Amalfitana (Chouhan) 2, Call Of The Blue (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Neffereti (P. Vikram) 4. 4, 2-1/2 and 4. 1m 58. 96s. ₹27 (w), 13, 12 and 23 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 66, SHW: 15 and 15, FP: 72, Q: 36, Tanala: 281. Favourite: Amalfitana. Owners: Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla & Mr. Ramachandra Raju Manthena. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

4. PRESIDENT OF INDIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 2), (2,400m), (Terms), 4-y-o & upward: THEON (Chouhan) 1, Pissarro (Trevor) 2 and N R I Infinity (Akshay Kumar) 3. 9-1/2 and Dist. 2m 34. 53s. ₹12 (w), SHP: 14. FP: 14. Favourite: Theon. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. TELANGANA AND ANDHRA SUB AREA TROPHY (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STAG’S LEAP (Suraj Narredu) 1, Fatuma (P. Gaddam) 2, Carlisle (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Divine Connection (R.S. Jodha) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 3. 1m 15. 84s. ₹17 (w), 12, 43 and 19 (p). SHP: 149, THP: 39, SHW: 14 and 113, FP: 320, Q: 268, Tanala: 2,283. Favourite: Stag's Leap. Owner: Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping LLP. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. RED SURPRISE PLATE (1,200m), (Terms), Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): DYANOOSH (Akshay Kumar) 1, Yaletown (Chouhan) 2, Once I Come (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Acrobat (Surya Prakash) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m 16. 75s. ₹21 (w), 12, 12 and 62 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 209, SHW: 16 and 11, FP: 45, Q: 18, Tanala: 747. Favourite: Yaletown. Owners: Mr. Sardar Jivtesh Singh, Mr. Md. Sultan & Mr. M. Praveen Kumar. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹9,484 (17 tkts.); 30%: ₹1, 606 (43 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: ₹7,063 (9 tkts.).

Treble : (i): 1,461 (10 tkts.); (ii): 54 (1,036 tkts.).