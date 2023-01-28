ADVERTISEMENT

The Awakening, Asio, Timeless Romance and Royal Treasure impress

January 28, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Awakening, Asio, Timeless Romance and Royal Treasure impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 28).

Outer sand: 600m: Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 45. Easy.

800m: Celeste (R. Manish), Magnetism (B. Dharshan) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely.

1000m: The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/41. A fine display. Elizabeth Regina (P. Sai Kumar), Happiness (Inayat) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. They are in good shape. A 3-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (Dashrath Singh), Cloudy Hills (S. Kamble) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. They moved neck and neck and finished level.

1200m: Asio (Yash Narredu), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar)) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Former, who was three lengths behind,moved impressively and finished well in front.

Inner sand: 800m: Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 59, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Priceless Ruler (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/42. Niggled. Thrill Of Power (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 53, 600/39.5. Impressed. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 52, 600/39. In rousing form. Torbert (rb) 59, 600/44. Shaped well.

1000m: Albinus (Farhan Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Multiwave (P. Sai Kumar), Anzio (S. Kabdhar) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy. Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj), Into The Storm (Dashrath) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. They finished level. Hall Of Grace (P.S. Kaviraj), Golden Strike (M.S. Deora) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43. They worked well.

1200m: Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 41. Eased up. Tee Tee Dee (M.S. Deora), Herring (S. Kamble) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44. They moved well and finished level. Super King (Mudassar) 1-33, 1,000/1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari), Aurora Borealis (Shyam Kumar) 1-8.22. Former finished four lengths in front. Royal Falcon (S. Imran), Clockwise (Inayat), a 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Paramour) (P. Sai Kumar) 1-12.72. The trio took a good jump. Namak Halaal (Manikandan), Stilwater (B. Dharshan), Velu Nachiyar (Ramandeep) 1-5.87. They finished in that order. MSG Fantasy (P.S. Kaviraj), Shez R Star (rb) 1-8.76. Latter jumped out well. Mystical Rose (Koshi Kumar), Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.76. They jumped out smartly. Brotherhood (P. Sai Kumar), Romualdo (Inayat) 1-9.38. A level jump. Nicobar (Ramandeep), a 3-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Capriani) (rb) 1-12.62. They jumped out well. Pure For Sure (M. Bhaskar), a 3-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Bristol Fighter) (S. Imran) 1-7.86. After a level jump, the former finished four lengths in front. Soul Message (Ramandeep), Ignition (S. Imran), Queenette (Manikandan) 1-10.18.

Mock race: 1200m: Smash Shot (C. Brisson), Trending Princess (S. Kamble), Little Wonder (S. Imran), Turf Beauty (Farhsn Alam), BellaAmor (Manikandan), Raffianto (Ramandeep) won by: 6-3/4,1-1/2 and 1. 1m, 14.42s. Smash Shot impressed. Raffianto was slowly off and trailed the field.

Noted on Friday (Jan. 27):

Outer sand: 800m: Call Me (rb), Alcaraz (rb) 58, 600/42. They moved well and finished level. The Rebel (A.M. Tograllu) 1-0, 600/43.5. Forever (Yash Narredu) 58, 600/41. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand: 800m: Beethovan (Inayat) 59, 600/44. Handy. Bertha (M. Bhaskar) 1-0, 600/43.5. Unextended.

1000m: Time And Tide (P.S. Kaviraj) Herring (M.S. Deora) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Perfect Blend (Ramandeep) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Fine Future (Koshi Kumar) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Fashionista (R. Manish), One A Star (B. Dharshan) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. They finished together. A 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Night of Stars) (Ramandeep) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/46.5.

1200m: Supreme Dance (Inayat) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

