Tenali pleases

BENGALURU:

12 March 2020 17:59 IST

Tenali pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (March 12)

Outer sand:

1200m: Caesars Palace (Suraj) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Tenali (Antony), Fictioneer (M. Naveen) 1-35, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished distance ahead. Snow Queen (Nazerul), Desert Gold (Chetan G), Comeonson (rb) 1-40, (1,400-600) 54.5. First named impressed.